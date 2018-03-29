Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez sure didn’t look like the team’s ace on Opening Day.

Martinez was lit up by the Mets in the 9-4 loss, giving up four hits and four earned runs on the day. Not only that, he also had major control issues, recording six walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Getting torched by a potent lineup such as the Yankees is one thing, but to do so against the Mets is another. Martinez clearly was not happy about it. Check out the meltdown he had in the bullpen after being pulled from the game. Martinez swung his glove and destroyed a number of items in the dugout.

Carlos Martinez didn't enjoy #OpeningDay as much as you did pic.twitter.com/21S4QgpZbD — 12up (@12upSport) March 29, 2018

Someone’s going to need to pick up all that bubble gum.