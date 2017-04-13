Carmelo Anthony’s future with the New York Knicks is one of the most interesting things to watch this offseason.

The Knicks flirted with the idea of trading Anthony all season, though he holds all the controls thanks to a no-trade clause.

After the Knicks’ season finale, Anthony had quite the honest answer as to whether the Knicks will trade him, per ESPN’s Ian Begley:

“They might,” he said after the Knicks’ season finale Wednesday. “They might.” “There was a point in time when I didn’t think I would be back here,” he said.

Anthony went on to admit he wasn’t sure if Wednesday was his final game in a Knicks uniform:

“To be honest with you, I don’t know. I’ll know more in the upcoming weeks or so,” Anthony said. “I’m pretty sure the organization has an idea, a thought of what they want to do, how they want to do it. But at this point, it’s all on me.”

Throughout the interview, Anthony is adamant he doesn’t want to leave, provided the Knicks are committed to winning. This has been his well-documented stance throughout his career with the Knicks.

For Phil Jackson, dishing Anthony away doesn’t make a ton of sense. It’s not often a rebuilding team has a superstar on board willing to lead the process. If the team can avoid gaffes like the Derrick Rose move, the team should continue on the upward trajectory. Anthony still wants to be a part of that, even if his name will headline the rumors market all offseason.