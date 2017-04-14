Posted byon
Knicks team president Phil Jackson started a firestorm on Friday with some comments he made regarding Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team.
While the Knicks were unclear about what they planned to do with Melo going forward, Jackson all but pushed him out the door by saying the following:
Anthony then took to Instagram to respond, and did so in perfect fashion, by laughing off Jackson’s comments with this great post.
Teammate Kristaps Porzingis seemed to agree with him.
The Knicks, from top to bottom, are a mess. There’s dissension between players and the front office, with other players going to bat against Jackson. Not many organizations are run this way.