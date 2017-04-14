Knicks team president Phil Jackson started a firestorm on Friday with some comments he made regarding Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team.

While the Knicks were unclear about what they planned to do with Melo going forward, Jackson all but pushed him out the door by saying the following:

Asked if he wants Melo back, Phil Jackson notes that Knicks haven't been able to win with him. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 14, 2017

Phil Jackson says he told Carmelo in the exit meeting, "You don't want to end up your career not winning" and he shouldn't want that label. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 14, 2017

Anthony then took to Instagram to respond, and did so in perfect fashion, by laughing off Jackson’s comments with this great post.

REALLY 😂😂 #StayMe7o A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Teammate Kristaps Porzingis seemed to agree with him.

With so much drama in the N-Y-C

It's kind of hard bein' Kristaps P pic.twitter.com/y4ctUCYPFR — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 14, 2017

The Knicks, from top to bottom, are a mess. There’s dissension between players and the front office, with other players going to bat against Jackson. Not many organizations are run this way.