Carmelo Anthony had some important business to take care of on Christmas Day, and it wasn’t all about the game against the Celtics. What Anthony did off the court was even better than his performance on it.

Anthony teamed up with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and hooked a 17-year-old fan suffering from cancer up with a car before the game in the basement of Madison Square Garden. The teenager’s name is Jarell Lara, and he suffers from Langerhan’s Cell Histiocytosis. He, Anthony and his mother shared a warm embrace before the game, and it’s clear the Knicks star brought them some joy that day.

“This is bigger than sports, bigger than basketball,” Anthony said, per Jake Becker of the New York Daily News. “(It’s) making a dream come true. They had no idea it was coming.”

Emotional moment when Melo gives car – w/ Garden of Dreams Foundation-Kia + his foundation – 2 Jarell Lara, 17, who has rare form of cancer pic.twitter.com/Zr5zXkScmN — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 25, 2016

The Knicks may not have won the game, but Lara was able to have a great experience he’ll never forget.