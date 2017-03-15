Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony spoke to the media after Tuesday night’s win wearing what looked to be a dead animal on his head, and social media had a field day with it.

The hat was so furry that it had a glow to it. And Melo, as usual, made sure it was fashionable, and did so by pairing it with a lavish fur coat.

Here are some of the best memes that poked fun at Melo’s headwear.

"Melo, tell us about the white walkers beyond the wall" pic.twitter.com/0hH7F5twC7 — victoria (@CountOnVic) March 15, 2017

Melo wearing the bear from the revenant pic.twitter.com/ChRKpn6l4k — victoria (@CountOnVic) March 15, 2017

In Melo’s defense, it was really cold in New York City on Tuesday night, with a wind-chill of 12 degrees.

