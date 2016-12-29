Thabo Sefolosha did his best to get under Carmelo Anthony’s skin during Wednesday’s Knicks-Hawks game, and it worked.

Sefolosha was seen pestering Anthony a few times during the game, and it appeared the Knicks star had his frustration boil over when the two were battling for a rebound in the second quarter. Anthony swung his arm and hit Sefolosha in the face, to which the Hawks guard responded with a shove. A skirmish then broke out among the two teams.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q2 of #NYKatATL. Ruling: Flagrant 2 on Anthony. Technical foul on Sefolosha. pic.twitter.com/dEXLRQRLEk — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 29, 2016

Anthony was hit with a flagrant-2 foul and ejected, while Sefolosha received a technical.

This exchange was a bit surprising, as Anthony has been known for keeping his cool during games recently, for the most part. He now has 10 career ejections, but only two in the last four years, as many of them happened earlier in his career.