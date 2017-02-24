Despite his own name coming up in trade rumors, Carmelo Anthony wanted to see the New York Knicks do more at the deadline.

Rumors suggested the Knicks would move on from Derrick Rose, ending an experiment that predictably fell flat. Instead, a proposed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves fell through and the Knicks wound up doing nothing.

ESPN.com’s Ian Begley captured Anthony’s reaction:

“No, not now. No, to be honest with you,” Anthony said late Thursday night. “I think they were kind of planning on the trade deadline, whether they were trying to make moves. I think that was one plan. Now they’ve got to get back to the drawing board and come up with another plan about the future of this team.”

Back to the drawing board, indeed.

The Knicks tried to build around Anthony this offseason by going into win-now mode with a guy like Rose. Dealing the embattled point guard for a better fit such as Ricky Rubio might have improved things.

Instead, the Knicks remain the same until the offseason. Anthony himself continues to champion the idea he wants to stay with the Knicks, which he will as long as he wants given his no-trade clause. But he’ll probably keep on being frustrated with the front office along the way because this lack of direction and attack isn’t surprising.