Carmelo Anthony wearing Boston Celtics green would seem odd at first, though it might be the likely outcome surrounding the superstar.

Anthony rumors popped up recently because the Knicks are apparently done with him, with Knicks president Phil Jackson wanting to find a trade partner to ship him out of town.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Boston is the one place Anthony might actually waive his trade clause:

A source indicated that Knicks president Phil Jackson has instructed management to move Anthony, who has a no-trade clause but included the Celtics as one of the teams for whom he’d waive the clause. Boston could become part of a potential three-team deal that would send Anthony to another club, perhaps the Clippers.

Washburn went on to explain that the brass in Boston don’t necessarily want Anthony, though the coaching staff might feel otherwise:

An NBA source said Celtics coach Brad Stevens would embrace coaching Anthony, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has rejected any deal. That hasn’t stopped the Knicks from scouting Celtics players just in case Boston is willing to become part of a trade.

Anthony would easily make the Celtics better, but the asking price is what might turn the team away. It’s also important to note Ainge has gone about his rebuild his way no matter what—and it’s working. Giving up many future assets to bring on Anthony doesn’t vibe well with his strategy.

As usual, Anthony still remains at the controls here. If Boston changes its mind, something might actually happen.