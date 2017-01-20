Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has been under a lot of scrutiny lately, after posting some pretty poor performances and talking with president Phil Jackson about the possibility of being traded.

But he did everything he could to silence the critics on Thursday night against the Wizards.

Whether it was to get Knicks fans off his back, or to boost his trade stock, Melo literally could not miss in the second quarter of the game. He drained 10 of 12 shots he attempted in the quarter, and set the franchise record for points in a quarter (25). Allan Houston and Willis Reed previously held the record, with 24 points, but Anthony one-upped them.

The Knicks used Anthony’s firepower to outscore the Wizards 40-28 in the quarter, and took a one-point lead into the half.