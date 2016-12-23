Carmelo Anthony has decided to take the high road despite some wicked comments by former head coach George Karl.

Karl penned a book, Furious George, which absolutely unloads on Anthony. But Anthony wasn’t in the mood to discuss it much once reporters got to interview him.

When he did, Anthony displayed maturity in his response, as captured by Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

At first, Anthony said, “it’s irrelevant to me at this point,” before joking with reporters that they’ll understand his position “when I write my book, Stay Melo. Not Furious Melo.” “The truth of the matter is everybody else is kind of speaking for me and from their own experiences,” Anthony said. “I haven’t been in Denver for six, seven years. And I haven’t played under him for six, seven years. When you’re there it’s a different story from what you hear after the fact.”

Karl and Anthony spent years together with the Denver Nuggets, though both are bound to have different opinions of how things went. Anthony eventually found his way to the New York Knicks and has matured over the years.

This is an especially impressive response when one remembers Karl brought up the parental situations of his players in the new book:

Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man,” Karl wrote.

At the end of the day, Karl opened up in an honest manner. So has Anthony—responding in a negative way might have simply reinforced what Karl has said about him.

So kudos to Anthony for the measured response. This could have devolved into a verbal spat quickly, but the Knicks star has taken the high road, ensuring there won’t be any distractions for his team.