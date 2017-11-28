Quantcast
Carmelo Anthony takes a shot at Knicks over lack of success during his tenure
Carmelo Anthony threw some major shade at his former team on Tuesday.

Anthony spoke to reporters during a media session, and couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at the Knicks. It happened when he was asked if he’s ever played on a team that failed to meet expectations, to which Melo provided the following response:

“You watch the last couple of seasons?” Anthony said with a smile. “Well yeah, there’s your answer.”

Anthony continued:

”I haven’t had the talent in that regard … ” he said. “I’ve been in this situation plenty of times to know that these situations can start something. It can be a trickle-down effect, it can be a domino effect, or you can use it as a launching pad to correct some things and try to get a win. Try to get a road win. It starts with one win.”

The funny thing is that the (10-10) Knicks currently have a better record than the (8-11) Thunder, but there’s still a lot of games yet to be played, and it’s unlikely that Oklahoma City will finish behind the Knicks in the standings at season’s end.