Conventional wisdom says Carmelo Anthony trade rumors don’t have any legs because he has made it loud and clear he wants to stick with the New York Knicks.

Makes sense, especially based on Anthony’s past stances on the matter.

But conventional wisdom isn’t always right.

Anthony just had a telling interview with Al Iannazzone of Newsday, where he revealed being approached by management might encourage him to waive his no-trade clause:

“I think it will be more on the front office. I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

It’s a really level-headed interview with Anthony worth a full read. He says the last thing he wants to do is throw in the towel on his pursuits in New York, but he also doesn’t want to be selfish and force the organization to keep him if they want to go another direction.

This is a rather big change in stance from Anthony, who just met with Phil Jackson, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

New York shouldn’t want to get rid of Anthony and he doesn’t want to leave unless asked. But these latest comments at least open the door for interested teams to float major offers and see if the front office in New York will bite.