Carmelo Anthony joining the Boston Celtics seems like one of the most obvious things about the NBA today.

Anthony seems like a man on his way out after his relationship with the New York Knicks continues to sour. The Celtics are currently in an 0-2 hole to an eighth seed because nobody can reliably score.

It’s the perfect marriage, really. And Marc Berman of the New York Post just dropped a bombshell of sorts when noting only Celtics president Danny Ainge nixed a trade at the deadline:

According to an NBA source, the Celtics coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony at the trade deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge had too many reservations. One of Ainge’s concerns, according to a source, was an Anthony trade would have given Boston no real cap space to work with for the 2017 free-agent class.

The Celtics might wish they had that one back.

Realistically speaking, Anthony isn’t near the superstar he used to be. He can score on his own, but he’s over the hill. The saving grace is the fact the everybody knows the Knicks will want to unload Anthony, so the asking price should make sense.

Anthony doesn’t push the Celtics to title contention. But he’s a smart add nonetheless. Look for this one to perhaps happen over the summer.