The Carmelo Anthony trade rumors are swirling, and Atlanta Hawks fans made sure to remind the Knicks star of that during Sunday’s game.

It happened in the first quarter of the Eastern Conference matchup, when Anthony went to the line to shoot a pair of free throws.

Hawks fans tried to get in his head by chanting “Let’s go Clippers” as Anthony prepared to shoot.

Their efforts were futile, though, as Melo calmly drained both free throws.