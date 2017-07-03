Carmelo Anthony wants to join a superteam.

Of course, doing so would mean first splitting with the New York Knicks. He’s the owner of a savvy no-trade clause, meaning the Knicks would need to get used to the idea of letting him go without getting anything in return.

And the longer this stretches on, the more likely it seems.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anthony has his sights set on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Houston Rockets:

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN.

The Cavaliers don’t really have the ammo to make a trade happen. The Rockets might, but why give up assets if it’s well known Anthony might want to come to town anyway?

Anthony pairing with LeBron James in Cleveland seems like an odd choice because it wouldn’t help much from a defensive standpoint. Still, the Cavaliers wouldn’t mind if it means taking down the Golden State Warriors. Houston is perhaps more interesting because of the offensive firepower there thanks to Chris Paul and James Harden.

Either way, the Knicks have a tough decision to make here with the Phil Jackson era concluded.