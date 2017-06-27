Posted byon
La La Anthony recently turned 38 years young, and there was an outpouring support for her on social media networks during her big day.
One of the displays of support came from a familiar face — still-husband Carmelo Anthony.
Here’s what Melo had to say to La La on Instagram.
Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:
I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH 🌏 @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25
Was this Melo’s way of saying he wants “his earth” back? Or is he just bored and sick of playing for the Knicks?