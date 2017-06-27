La La Anthony recently turned 38 years young, and there was an outpouring support for her on social media networks during her big day.

One of the displays of support came from a familiar face — still-husband Carmelo Anthony.

Here’s what Melo had to say to La La on Instagram.

I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH 🌏 @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25 A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Was this Melo’s way of saying he wants “his earth” back? Or is he just bored and sick of playing for the Knicks?