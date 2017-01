Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony has drained plenty of clutch shots over the years, and Sunday’s game against the Hawks was no different.

Trailing 113-111, at the end of the first overtime period, you know who the team looked to in the pivotal moment. Yes, it was Melo. And yes, he drained this difficult fadeaway jumper.

That shot forced a second overtime period. Oh, by the way, the game is currently in its fourth (!) overtime right now.