When it comes to dating, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki seems to have a thing for athletes, which is understandable.

Woz seems to have long gotten over Rory McIlroy, so the golf thing may not have worked out for here. Now she’s giving a former basketball player a shot.

Out of nowhere, Woz tweeted out a photo of her and David Lee walking side by side, with the heart-eyes and boy-girl hand-in-hand emoji. We’re going to assume that means the two are a couple.

Woz also retweeted this update from the Spurs a few days ago.

The 33-year-old Spurs big man has also been seen in a few photos with Woz dating back to December, so while they’ve done a good job keeping their relationship under wraps, it doesn’t look to be something that was forged overnight.