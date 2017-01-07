Carrie Fisher passed away late last month after suffering a heart attack, but she even recently managed to inject some dry humor into the traumatic event.

Fisher’s death saddened many, as the Star Wars star was an iconic actress and was a big reason the franchise was so successful.

On Friday, though, she managed to generate a few laughs, even after her passing, as it was revealed that her ashes were placed in a large Prozac-pill urn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was a porcelain antique Prozac pill from the ’50s that was one of Carries prized possessions,” Todd, Fisher’s brother, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what it looks like:

Carrie Fisher's Ashes Placed in Giant Prozac Pill Urn https://t.co/BqllzHjgOT pic.twitter.com/nZF0RSBdRX — IAteMTLMovies (@IAteMTLMovies) January 7, 2017

Fisher battled drugs and mental illness during most of her career, and was open about it. This is her way of poking some fun at herself, posthumously.

It just speaks to the type of person she was, and we will miss her very much.