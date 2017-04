Even Carrie Underwood can be a bit savage at times.

The kind-hearted country singer took it to the Blackhawks after her hometown Predators swept them on Thursday night, capped off by a 4-1 win in Nashville.

And Carrie, well, she busted out the brooms for emphasis.

Underwood sang the national anthem before Game 1, and we hope to see her back for the second round, with her melodic voice and great looks.

And, most importantly, her social media troll game is strong.