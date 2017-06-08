Bruce Arians sees evidence that Carson Palmer can bring the Cardinals back to the playoffs after last year’s dismal 7-8-1 season.

The 37-year-old Palmer and the Cardinals are combating the effects of the quarterback’s age by resting him more. He didn’t throw during the winter or during the early part of organized team activities for the first time in his career, but he’s been throwing at minicamp and Arians is impressed with what he sees.

“I think it (his arm) is stronger than ever. He threw a couple of deep balls today that were the old Carson, 55 yards, dropped them in a bucket,” the Cardinals coach told the Associated Press.

Palmer started taking Wednesdays off from practice in the middle of last season, and he responded with 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions in the last six games.

While Palmer has had to make adjustments because of his age, he also said that his age can be an advantage.

“I think it’s easier to play the quarterback position later on in your career because of the repetition,” he said. “There have been a handful of quarterbacks that have had success early in their careers, but you just look at the history of the game. Guys can have success into their 30s just because you rely so much on experience, so much on ‘been there, done that’ type of situations.”

If Palmer picks up where he left off last year, he might be able to add to his playoff experience. He’s currently 1-3 in four career playoff games.