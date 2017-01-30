Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer still isn’t 100 percent sure about returning to play next season.

According to Dan Bickley of the Arizona Republic, Palmer wants to play, but he’s also waiting to see how his body recovers from a physically exhausting 2016 season.

“I guess nothing’s ever official until it is, but I’d like to play if my body responds the way I hope,” Palmer said.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Cardinals still don’t know Palmer’s plans for 2017.

“He’s tired, worn down and trying to see how his body responds,” Rapoport wrote. “He still loves the game, but he’s been through it all. Can he handle another season?”

Palmer threw 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Cardinals in 2016. He attempted a career high 597 passes, as Arizona started 1-3 and eventually missed the playoffs after finishing 7-8-1.

Palmer was sacked 40 times during a trying season, and he suffered a dip in passer rating of over 14 points from 2015.

The first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, Palmer turned 37 years old last December. He’s thrown for 44,269 yards, 285 touchdowns and 180 interceptions over 175 career NFL games.