The Arizona Cardinals will have both Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer back for the 2017 season.

With Fitzgerald already committed to playing another season, Palmer told the team’s official website on Thursday that he’ll be back for 2017.

“My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally,” Palmer said. “On both fronts, I can say I’m ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it. I know how rare that is and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

Palmer threw for 4,233 yards and 26 touchdowns over 15 starts in 2016, but the Cardinals limped to the finish line with a disappointing 8-7-1 record. A leading cause for the struggles was Arizona’s inability to protect Palmer, who took 40 sacks.

Despite a physically taxing season, Palmer is ready for another Super Bowl chase. The Cardinals figure to be a contender in the NFC again in 2017.

Since arriving in Arizona, Palmer has thrown 96 touchdown passes and 50 interceptions over 53 games. The Cardinals have own 35 of his 53 starts since 2013.

Palmer, who turned 37 last December, is signed with the Cardinals through the 2018 season.