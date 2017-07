Carson Palmer needs to take it easy on his teammates.

Palmer, who, this year, vowed to take it a bit easier during the summer/training camp so he can avoid injury, and it seems to be working. He’s throwing harder than he usually does, and now it’s his teammates that have felt it as a result, not him.

Poor David Johnson.

Want to know if Carson Palmer's arm is fresh? David Johnson needed stitches in his pinky after catching passes from Palmer during a workout. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 21, 2017

Palmer might be entering his final season in the NFL, and he seems to be a man on a mission right now.