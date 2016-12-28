Carson Wentz is sharing his love for hunting with his offensive linemen.

According to ESPN.com’s Tim McManus, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback bought his offensive linemen Beretta shotguns for Christmas, and each one is personalized with the player’s number engraved on the butt of the gun.

“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” guard Allen Barbre said. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.” Barbre believes the gun is a model that retails for $2,000.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Isaac Seumalo has never held a gun, but is looking forward to lessons with Wentz.

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before,” Seumalo said. “But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”

The guns are not quite done yet, but Wentz sent a text message to his offensive linemen with pictures of the gifts they will soon receive.

Wentz is an avid hunter and recently spent the Holiday break hunting duck and geese with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout in New Jersey.