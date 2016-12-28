Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz may be a rookie, but he’s smart enough to realize he needs to reward those that help keep him upright.

Wentz recently bought each member of the team’s offensive line a shotgun for Christmas, which pretty much personifies who he is, and is quite fitting. It’s certainly not a gift you traditionally see players receive.

He hasn’t delivered the gifts yet, but he does have them, and they’re customized, which is pretty sweet. Tim McManus of ESPN.com provided the details:

“The rookie quarterback endeared himself to the men up front by buying each of them a Beretta shotgun for Christmas. Each is personalized with the player’s number engraved on the butt of the gun. Wentz hasn’t delivered the gifts quite yet, as the final touches are still being put on them. So he sent a text message to members of the offensive line with a picture of the custom guns attached.”

Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo seems to be excited about receiving the unique gift, even though he’s never fired a gun before.

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before.But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”

Looks like the Eagles will be going hunting in the coming weeks, with Wentz leading the charge.