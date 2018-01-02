Posted byon
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was raised in North Dakota, so hunting is nothing new to him. But in this day and age, it doesn’t always go over well with others, especially those from the PC generation.
Wentz posted a photo on New Year’s Day which showed his golden retriever perched behind a group of dead geese, which he had shot and killed.
The Eagles quarterback received a lot of criticism on Twitter for the photo, and responded to it all on Tuesday.
Wentz isn’t wrong, he’s never shied away from discussing his interests. If you don’t like it, simply unfollow him, rather than complaining about it.