Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is currently sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from rewarding his teammates that helped keep him upright this season.

Wentz bought custom cowboys boots for his offensive linemen, with the Eagles logo on the front and their uniform number on the back.

Each Eagles offensive lineman got cowboy boots with Eagles logo on front and uniform number on back. pic.twitter.com/PidfsGoO4j — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 22, 2017

He also bought them barbecue grills.

Wentz also bought the o-linemen barbecue grills but those aren’t set up in the locker room so I don’t have photos — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 22, 2017

This is right up Wentz’s alley, as he was raised in North Dakota, and also went to college at North Dakota State. Last year, he bought his o-linemen customized shotguns, but this year’s gifts seem a bit more appropriate.