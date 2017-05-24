Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might’ve committed a rookie mistake this offseason.

Wentz kept his name out of headlines and didn’t appear in the media much. Rather, what he did do was work on his game in California with quarterbacks coaches Adam Dedeaux and Tom House, who have worked with guys like Tom Brady in the past.

As Marcus Hayes of Philly.com pointed out, though, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t exactly sound thrilled about the arrangement:

“Well, the biggest thing I’ve seen, No. 1, is leadership. He’s come in here ready to go. He’s come in here eager, excited about the offseason, working with the new guys and the guys from last year. That’s what I’ve seen. I’ve seen him come in rejuvenated.”

This tone continued when reporters asked about Wentz’s improvements from a mechanics standpoint:

“It’s subtle. That’s the thing. We’re going to see it as coaches. You may not see it as a spectator watching the game. It’s just, pointing his toe, getting him on his target line, things that we talk about each and every day that coach DeFilippo does a good job with. And those are the things we continue to work on.”

Maybe this is a case of the media reading too much into things. Wentz was being responsible during the offseason and working on his game. Maybe Pederson and offensive coordinator Frank Reich aren’t happy he didn’t keep it in house. Both can be true to varying degrees at the same time.

Either way, if Wentz can improve on a rookie campaign in which he threw for 3,728 yards and 16 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, Eagles coaches won’t have much room to complain. The front office reworked the roster around Wentz, getting him receivers Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery and running back LeGarrette Blount.

As long as Wentz makes a jump and doesn’t suffer a slump, how he prepped for his second season won’t matter.