Carson Wentz isn’t letting his season-ending ACL injury get him down. In fact, Wentz vows to come back “stronger than ever,” which he stated in a video he released to fans on Monday night.

The Eagles quarterback first posted this tweet on Sunday night, his first one addressing the injury.

NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men. And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

He then followed that up with the video, and had the following to say:

“What’s up everybody,” Wentz said. “Obviously it’s been a rough day for me personally. I’m not going to lie. I have a ton of faith in the Lord and in his plan, but at the end of the day, it’s still been a tough one and it will be tough on me for a little bit. But as I just kind of reflect tonight, I know the Lord’s working through it.”

He continued:

“But at the end of the day, this year we still have something special. We just clinched the NFC East. That was step one of our goals this season. We’re just continuing on from there. I will be with the team along the way. I will be supporting them. I have the upmost confidence in Nick and the coaching staff and everybody else that they’ll step up. We’ve been plagued with injuries all year along, and it’s just been the next-man-up mentality.”