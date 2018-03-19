A lot of the talk surrounding the Eagles pertains to whether or not quarterback Carson Wentz will be ready to start under center for the team in Week 1.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December, with some damage to other areas of the knee as well. Surgery cleaned all of that up, and he’s now working to recovery from the injury. As far as his progress goes, Wentz has been quiet about his knee, but he did recently post a video on Instagram showing him throwing at the Eagles practice facility.

That’s good news for Eagles players and fans. Wentz was wearing a brace, but he looked like he was able to plant his leg pretty well, so there’s at least some degree of stability there.