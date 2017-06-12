Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sounds confident he’ll avoid the cliche sophomore slump.

Wentz burst onto the scene last year as the No. 1 pick in the draft and helped the Eagles surprise a few teams before cooling. Opponents adjusted and the North Dakota State product looked more like a rookie the longer the season went.

Alas, Wentz just told MMQB’s Peter King he’s on the right track this summer:

“Way more comfortable. It’s OTAs, I know. But things have slowed down. I’m not thinking about everything anymore—last year I was. Now I can feel the important things early in the play—where’s my answer, what are my options, what will work? It’s a different game when you can dial it down and feel you know what’s important to look for, and you’re not looking at every little thing out there. I mean, cover-2 is cover-2.”

Wentz is smart for admitting this is just OTAs. After all, it’s just OTAs.

But regardless of the situation, Wentz should be more comfortable coming off a year in which he completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

Not only does Wentz have a year of experience under his belt, the Eagles went out of their way to upgrade the talent around him by nabbing names such as Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery.

Wentz checking in with any other sort of comment right now would’ve produced a major red flag—but Eagles fans won’t complain about hearing this from their progressing franchise quarterback.