There was plenty of adult beverages consumed by the Cavaliers during the Raptors-Bucks game on Thursday night.

Richard Jefferson and some of his teammates got together to watch the game in what looked to be a private room at a restaurant — with tons of wine of course — for a very important reason.

The Cavs were pulling hard for the Bucks, mainly because they didn’t want to practice Friday. A Game 7 would’ve extended the series and their opponent still would’ve been TBA.

Jefferson took to Snapchat and posted some important updates from the celebration, which you can see below.

O RICHARD JEFFERSON NO SNAP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#NBApic.twitter.com/iPPFo8YRG7 — NBA do Povo (@NBAdopovo) April 28, 2017

RJ is a Snapchat legend, with good reason, but even that won’t get him and his teammates out of practicing Friday.