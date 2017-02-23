LeBron James and Kyrie Irving treated fans to plenty of highlight-reel plays on the court in Sunday’s All-Star Game, and now the Knicks will be tasked with keeping the two at bay on Thursday night.

The two Eastern Conference teams will square off at Quicken Loans Arena for the nationally televised broadcast, and we can expect a sell-out crowd to provide plenty of noise.

That’s not good news for the road team, as the Knicks have lost their last nine games against the Cavs, with all but one of those losses coming by six points or more.

When the two teams last squared off, the game was over at halftime, essentially. The Knicks found themselves down 64-45 at the half, and went on to lose the game by a score of 111-104. Irving didn’t even suit up, either, as he was nursing a sore right quad at the time.

The Cavaliers won this season’s first three matchups by an average of 22.7 points, so the Knicks will clearly have their hands full.

Game Info

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch on TV: TNT

Watch live stream online: TNT

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is currently expected to start, but don’t be surprised if he’s moved to another team before the game tips off, with the trade deadline set for 3 p.m. ET.