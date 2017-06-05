The Cleveland Cavaliers need a quick fix if they’re going to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors this year.

Apparently the team hopes Iman Shumpert is the man for the job.

Sick of watching J.R. Smith get abused, the Cavaliers are ready to make the change in Game 3, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Even with the cramping, Shumpert’s play, coupled with JR Smith’s disappearing act in the series thus far, has the Cavs considering a lineup change at shooting guard for Game 3, the source said.

The Cavaliers have to try something. Look at a note by Matt Moore of CBSSports.com:

Warriors had a 136.8 offensive rating when J.R. Smith was on the floor. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 5, 2017

Shumpert is known as a defensive stopper, though one has to wonder if there is any stopping Kevin Durant.

Durant looks like the best player on the planet right now. In the Game 1 113-91 blowout, he dropped 38 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Game 2 was a 132-113 laugher in which he dropped 33, 13 and six.

The Cavaliers have to hope Shumpert is the answer. LeBron is gassing himself by halftime trying to keep up with Durant on the defensive end of the court and still post his usual production on the other end. At the least, worthwhile defense by Shumpert gives LeBron more freedom on offense.

Of course, solving the Durant problem only means more looks for shooters like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

But again—the Cavaliers have to try something.

Shumpert it is.