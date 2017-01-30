LeBron James said earlier this month that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to add a point guard, and it appears the front office tried to fulfill the star forward’s request but failed.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Cavaliers approached the Philadelphia 76ers about trading for T.J. McConnell several weeks ago, but the 76ers declined the offer.

Per Pompey, the Cavaliers’ trade offer included Jordan McRae, who the 76ers waived last season.

McConnell, an undrafted free agent in his second year with Philadelphia, is averaging 5.4 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 44 games this season. He has started 13 of the 76ers’ last 14 games and is 10-4 as a starter.

McConnell would no doubt get playing time behind Kyrie Irving, but the Cavaliers would have to surrender more than a player the 76ers previously waived. Perhaps if Cleveland came with the right offer, this trade could be revisited ahead of the trade deadline.