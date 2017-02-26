The Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers are set to battle it out against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, and it should be a great game.

Cleveland sports the best record in the East, at 40-16, while the Bulls have been fairly disappointing, at 29-29. They have, however, won four straight games, and will be looking to build on that. Furthermore, they’ve also had the Cavs’ number this season, and have won both matchups between the two.

The Cavs are already missing Kevin Love on the floor, and they may be without superstar forward LeBron James as well, as he’s been battling an illness that could keep him from playing in the game.

Game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25, 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch on TV: ABC

Watch live stream online: ABC Go

Can the Cavs buck the trend and get a win against the Bulls tonight? Stay tuned.