If the Chicago Bulls want to trade embattled point guard Rajon Rondo, the Cleveland Cavaliers might come calling.

On the hunt for a backup to Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers have a close eye on the situation in Chicago, where Rondo has recently spent time on the bench after disagreements with coach Fred Hoiberg.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com dropped the report:

If the Bulls aren’t going to play him, he’d like to be traded or bought out of his contract so he can choose his next team. The Cavs are watching this development.

We chronicled the drama between Rondo and the Bulls yesterday, with the point guard admitting he was open to a trade:

Rondo acknowledged that if the Bulls continue to keep him on the bench, he will speak to management about trying to find a new team. “Absolutely,” he said.

Things haven’t hit crisis mode between Rondo and the Bulls just yet, but it continues to look like the team won’t give him notable usage.

The Cavaliers could absolutely use Rondo off the bench behind Irving. He’s still averaging 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game on 30.2 minutes, a clear upgrade over DeAndre Liggins and Kay Felder.

Whether Rondo wants to act as a backup while getting a shot at a title is a different conversation. But it’s the sort of move Cleveland might have to make to repeat.