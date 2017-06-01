It’s not often that you see an NBA player haul in a rebound and go coast-to-coast without being touched, but that’s what happened in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant came away with a defensive rebound in the second quarter of the game, and then caught steam as he brought the ball up the floor. No Cavs player was really interested in picking him up, so KD just dribbled right through the heart of the defense and finished it off with a strong dunk.

Yo the Cavs just didn't guard Kevin Durant on this play. #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/YQCJpX6fuz — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) June 2, 2017

Durant even cracked a smile afterward, likely poking fun at the awful defensive effort by the Cavs on this play.