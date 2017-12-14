It sure looked like the Cavs attempted to take a subtle jab at Lonzo Ball before Thursday night’s game tipped off.

Ball was seem warming up on the court at Quicken Loans Arena, when Nas’ “New York State Of Mind” began playing.

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers take the floor for warmups. The music in the background? Nas.#PettyWarz (h/t @pepitoz_) pic.twitter.com/f1DoeLv99B — J.Wob. Smith (@World_Wide_Wob) December 15, 2017

Sure, it could be a coincidence, but that seems unlikely, given Ball’s history with the rapper. The Lakers rookie has been seen wearing shirts to troll the rapper, and has also come out and said that Migos and Future are “real” hip hop, while Nas is not.

All in all, it was a successful troll job by the Cavs DJ.