Sometimes being a sports fan can come with a hefty price tag, as one particular guy recently learned.

Instagram user “kingtoan” stated that he made a bet with his friend on Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and if the Cavs were to emerge victorious, kingtoan’s buddy would be forced to get a Richard Jefferson-inspired tattoo on his shoulder.

We know what happened in the game, so what about his friend’s arm? Here’s what it now looks like:

The tat obviously resembles Jefferson’s tattoo, but is personalized for that particular guy, so at least it’s not too risque. Having RJ inked on one’s shoulder is a punishment I wouldn’t wish on anyone.