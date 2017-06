There are some Cavs fans that literally worship the ground that LeBron James walks on, and they’re also willing to make sacrifices for him.

And one particular fan was cool with sacrificing a good chunk of his body for LBJ, it seems.

This fan showed off a large, full-back tattoo before Game 3 tipped off, which featured James on it, and it was pretty unique.

Pretty impressive LeBron tat outside The Q tonight (djayburnz/IG) pic.twitter.com/WdLemM6i8A — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) June 8, 2017

That’s one of the better LBJ tats we’ve seen.