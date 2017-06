The Cavs will attempt to defend their title when the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday night, and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is ready for it.

Gilbert took to Twitter and posted his pre-Finals toast, which apparently is a thing.

Just did our traditional pre-Finals toast."To the city if CLE & @cavs fans: where 1/52 is not enough and 2/53 is much better" #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/HyoOJkErJN — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) June 2, 2017

Obviously, the caption is a reference to the Cavs’ one title win in 52 years. We’ll soon see if they can add to that total.