The Cavs are reeling, have lost six of their last seven games, and the team is doing everything it can to get off the schneid.

They’ve had a few days off heading into Friday’s matchup with the Pacers, and the Cavs have had some time to address their issues and hopefully fix some of them. Still, they’re apparently trying to keep it loose in the locker room.

The Cavs had “Arthur” themed cookies made for the players to eat after Friday’s game, which you can see below.

The Cavs have Arthur cookies as a "good luck snack" for after tonight's Pacers game 😂😂😂 (via channingfrye/IG) pic.twitter.com/3RSgEiNFKQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 26, 2018

Hopefully for the Cavs, their mood will mirror Arthur’s happy facial expression — rather than the popular fist meme.