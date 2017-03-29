CBS is offering Tony Romo a big-time job if he doesn’t plan on playing football anymore.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapport reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is being considered by CBS as Phil Simm’s replacement. Simms has been with CBS since 1998 and is currently a color analyst alongside Jim Nantz. The duo regularly handles CBS’ biggest games on Sunday and Thursday Night Football.

Romo, 36, is currently a backup quarterback for Dallas after losing his starting job to Dak Prescott last season. The Cowboys are looking to move Romo this offseason, but could still release him if they can’t find a trade for the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Romo hopes to be a starter for another team next season, and there are teams that could use him. However, if he decides to retire, he could potentially land one of the biggest color analyst jobs in the business. He’d make a good salary at CBS and wouldn’t have to take any more big hits. Safe to say Romo has some serious thinking to do.