Not too many people could pull off the look that rapper/producer Cee Lo Green did at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Green rocked a golden outfit that made him look like a robot wearing pajamas. Yeah, I guess that’s probably the best way to sum it up.

You be the judge.

Cee Lo Green look like the offspring of c3po and the thing💀 pic.twitter.com/SZSd8nRhxn — Marvelous David 🅴 (@Marvelouspapi) February 13, 2017

This dude Cee lo Green look like Zordon pic.twitter.com/7d2gxkYMVB — G (@G_MSCNDC) February 13, 2017

C3PO seems to be the most accurate comparison.