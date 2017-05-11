Kelly Oubre Jr. hadn’t entered TD Garden since decking Kelly Olynyk in retribution for a hard screen in Game 3 of the playoff series, so he likely knew what he was walking into, as far as the reception he was set to receive.

The first time he touched the ball in the game brought the boo birds to life, and Oubre seemed to be expecting it, judging by his reaction.

Oubre hasn't touched the ball yet, but Garden crowd already taunting his name pic.twitter.com/wlddrB3p1u — Eric Moskowitz (@GlobeMoskowitz) May 11, 2017

And it was only a matter of time before the “F— you, Oubre!” chants broke out among Celtics fans.

"Bostons so mean for chanting "F*** you Oubre" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dvgfeX7DUd — #BostonFan 2.0 (@BostonF4N) May 11, 2017

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Oubre/the Wizards in this series, either, after getting blown out in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night, 123-101.