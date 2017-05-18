The Boston Celtics could potentially trade the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft for a star player. Jimmy Butler and Paul George come to mind as candidates. But what if there was a way for the Celtics to add a star player and keep the No. 1 pick? There is, apparently.

Gordon Hayward, the star forward for the Utah Jazz, has a player option for next season, and could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo’s The Vertical indicated that the Celtics are definitely interested in signing Hayward.

“Boston is really focused on trying to get Gordon Hayward from Utah in free agency,” Wojnarowski said. “So why trade assets to get Jimmy Butler when you think you might have a chance at Hayward in the summer where they have the cap space to sign him and you don’t have to trade anything?”

Hayward was a first-time All-Star this past season. He averaged 21.9 points during the regular season and 24.1 points in the postseason, helping to lead the Jazz past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. He’s not quite the defender that Butler and George are, but he’s one of the better all-around scorers in the league.

We’ll see this summer if the Celtics can have their cake and eat it too.