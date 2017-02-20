The dance between Jimmy Butler and the Boston Celtics continues.

After the New Orleans Pelicans traded for DeMarcus Cousins, all eyes turned to the Chicago Bulls and Jimmy Butler. The Bulls have flirted with the idea of trading Butler in the past, with the Boston Celtics the obvious suitor.

Sunday, CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely noted the Celtics are back in the conversation:

That’s why several teams, the Celtics included, have inquired about Butler’s availability. While the Bulls haven’t set any specific parameters, league executives believe they are seeking some combination of high draft picks and young veterans (players with experience who are either near the end of their rookie deals or have team-friendly contracts) just to consider moving Butler.

The report went on to note Butler is like Paul George—the Bulls aren’t pushing, but they’ll listen:

Multiple league sources this weekend confirmed that each of their respective teams isn’t making a push to trade them. But like every team in the league, they will certainly listen to any and all offers.

Butler would obviously be a major boon for the Celtics, as most 27-year-old guards averaging 24.5 points per game would be. The Celtics have been down this road in the past, though, and it was a topic of conversation last month.

With Cousins finally moved, the Celtics may get their guy.