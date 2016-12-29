Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is getting pressured by teammates to enter the dunk contest.

One of them is former dunk champion Gerald Green, who says he is willing to mentor Brown if he chooses to enter.

“It will be good to show the world his athleticism,” Green said, via ESPN.com. “A guy like that, man, anything for him to get exposed is pretty good. And it’s his rookie year so I think your rookie year, you get to kinda go out there and have fun, experience it, and then later on in your years you can just focus on things you need to focus on to get better as a player.

“I told him if he enters it then I’ll give him some pointers, give him stuff that I think he could do. The dunk contest is different from when I was in it. It’s all about creativity and style and how you perform it or whatever. We’ll see how it goes if he wants to get in it or not.”

Isaiah Thomas is lobbying for Brown on Twitter:

Jaylen Brown in the 2017 slam dunk competition!!! We need him in it. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) December 28, 2016

Brown, meanwhile, is still unsure if he will choose to participate.

“That’s when Isaiah got kinda excited about it, I guess,” Brown said Thursday at the team’s shootaround in Cleveland. “I don’t know, man. I haven’t really thought about it. [Thomas is] putting a little bit pressure on me. … [Green] wants me to do it, too. He said he’s got some ideas for me. We got some time. We’ll think about it, I guess.”

Brown has shown off some athletic dunks already in the NBA and there is video of him doing a 360 between-the-legs dunk in college.

Imagine if he competed with the likes of Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon next year. That would be a pretty good lineup.